Donald Trump Imposes Tariffs On 14 Countries: Check Full List Here

US President Donald Trump has imposed a fresh round of tariffs on 14 countries in a bid to win trade concessions for the country.

Among the 14 countries, for which the US government announced tariffs on Monday, Laos and Myanmar have been imposed the highest rates at 40%.

The tariffs will come into effect from Aug. 1. Even US allies such as Japan and South Korea have not been spared in the new round of tariffs.

However, President Trump said that he is open to negotiations and could be flexible on the Aug. 1 deadline.