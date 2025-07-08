Donald Trump Imposes Tariffs On 14 Countries: Check Full List Here
The tariffs were announced in official letters sent to the leaders of the countries and Trump shared these letters on Truth Social.
US President Donald Trump has imposed a fresh round of tariffs on 14 countries in a bid to win trade concessions for the country.
Among the 14 countries, for which the US government announced tariffs on Monday, Laos and Myanmar have been imposed the highest rates at 40%.
The tariffs will come into effect from Aug. 1. Even US allies such as Japan and South Korea have not been spared in the new round of tariffs.
However, President Trump said that he is open to negotiations and could be flexible on the Aug. 1 deadline.
"I would say firm, but not 100% firm. If they call up and they say we'd like to do something a different way, we're going to be open to that," Trump told reporters regarding the Aug. 1 deadline.
The tariffs were announced in official letters sent to the leaders of the countries and Trump shared these letters on Truth Social. The US President has described the move as a part of a “wave of letters” being sent to US trading partners
In every letter, Trump has warned the countries against raising tariffs on US imports. For example, in his letter to South Korea Trump wrote, "If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by will be added onto the 25% that we charge."
"If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, eliminate your tariff, and non-tariff policies and trade barriers, we will perhaps consider an adjustment to this letter," Trump said in each letter.
ALSO READ
India Not Looking At 25% Tariffs, Mini Trade Deal With US To Leave Tricky Sectors For Later: CII President
"These tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your country," President Trump added in the letters.
All the 14 countries facing the new tariffs were till now subject to a baseline tariff of 10%.
Explaining the rationale behind the move, Trump said that the tariffs were necessary to correct the years of tariff and non-tariff policies and trade barriers that have caused “unsustainable” trade deficits against the US.
Full List Of Countries On Which Trump Has Imposed Tariffs:
Laos: 40%.
Myanmar: 40%.
Thailand: 36%.
Cambodia: 36%.
Bangladesh: 35%.
Serbia: 35%.
Indonesia: 32%.
South Africa: 30%.
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30%.
Malaysia: 25%.
Tunisia: 25%.
Japan: 25%.
South Korea: 25%.
Kazakhstan: 25%.