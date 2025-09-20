'Talented Indians To Come Back If...' Sarthak Ahuja On Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Many talented Indians will return to the country if the new visa fee sustains, said Sarthak Ahuja, business educator and an author during NDTV's Yuva Conclave event on Saturday, Sept. 20.

US President Donald Trump has hiked the fee for H1-B visa from Sunday. Visa applicants and holders have to pay $100,000 every year through their employer or they will be barred from the country.

US employers have to pay nearly Rs 88 lakh rupees per year to hire Indian talents. Roughly 71% Indians are H1-B visa holders. In case the new fee sustains, a lot of Indian will have to come back, Ahuja said.