'Talented Indians To Come Back If...' Sarthak Ahuja On Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike
Talented Indians may return to India if the H1-B visa fee sustains, which is a good thing, according Bussiness Educator Sarthak Ahuja.
Many talented Indians will return to the country if the new visa fee sustains, said Sarthak Ahuja, business educator and an author during NDTV's Yuva Conclave event on Saturday, Sept. 20.
US President Donald Trump has hiked the fee for H1-B visa from Sunday. Visa applicants and holders have to pay $100,000 every year through their employer or they will be barred from the country.
US employers have to pay nearly Rs 88 lakh rupees per year to hire Indian talents. Roughly 71% Indians are H1-B visa holders. In case the new fee sustains, a lot of Indian will have to come back, Ahuja said.
Levers To Optimise Wealth
There are four levers to optimise wealth, according to Ahuja. It starts with the income. Rests are expenses, savings, taxes, and investments. Most people obsess about where to invest their money in early ages, he said.
''The focus should on upskilling in early age because that helps in increasing income. This will give much better outcome in wealth creations,'' he said. Figuring out where to invest is necessary but buildings necessary skills are important in early 20s, according to Ahuja.
Sarthak Ahuja On Upskilling
According to him, the first thing is to figure out that what space one would like to upskill. "When I say that, A is artificial intelligence, B is for biotechnology, and C is for crypto and blockchain," he said. ''Crypto is going to come back again, and become very viral.''
''D category is for drones and robotics, and E would be for energy transmission,'' Ahuja said. Hence, anyone who is planning to upkill needs to take these categories into account.
''They can start by exposing themselves to what is happening in these spaces with the help of YouTube. This exposure will put one into right mindframe in terms of indentifying what are skills of the future,'' he said.