Swiggy To Exit Rapido With 2.5x Returns, Valuing Ownly-Operator At Over Rs 20,000 Crore

Delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. has approved the sale of its stake in Rapido Prosus and WestBridge for a total consideration of Rs 2,400 crore, the Instamart operator announced on Tuesday. Both Prosus and WestBridge are existing investors at the ride-hailing startup.

While Tencent-backer Prosus NV will buy Rapido shares for Rs 1,968 crore, Westbridge will pick the remaining for Rs 431.5 crore. This comes after Swiggy, following its first quarter earnings for fiscal 2026, said that the company would reconsider its Rapido stake as the cab aggregator entered the food delivery space.

As per the latest data, the Tencent-backer currently holds around 2.7% in Rapido, and around 23.3% in Swiggy. Sriharsha Majety's firm, meanwhile, holds its 12% in Rapido since 2022, which it bought for around Rs 950 crore.

"As a strategic decision, the transaction will help to realise the investments of the company, for the benefit of company and its shareholders," Swiggy wrote in an exchange notification.

The stake sale will imply a return of over 2.5 times over the course Swiggy's three-plus years of staying invested in Rapido. The amount will add on to its cash balance upon completion, even as competition heats up in the incredibly crowded quick commerce space.

Swiggy, as of June-end, held cash and equivalents of Rs 5,354 crore.

The transactions also value Rapido at over Rs 20,000 crore, marking around a two-fold increase from its last valuation of $1.1 billion, which it achieved in a 2024 fundraise.