Swiggy Launches Bolt, A 10-Minute Food Delivery Service

Swiggy on Friday announced the formal rollout of Bolt, a 10-minute food delivery service.

Bolt has been launched in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune in the initial phase, and will be scaled to other cities progressively, according to Rohit Kapoor, CEO at Swiggy Food Marketplace.

The service will enable users to order food from fast food chains and other restaurants that requires minimal preparation time.