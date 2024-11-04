IPO-Bound Swiggy Aims To Have 100 Million Consumers: CEO Sriharsha Majety

Swiggy expects to have 100 million consumers use the platform 15 times a month in the future as it sees the food delivery business to be more profitable in the next decade, according to Chief Executive Officer Sriharsha Majety.

The food delivery business is at a meaningful scale today, Majety said on Monday at a press conference in Bengaluru ahead of Swiggy's initial public offering that opens on Wednesday. "With the category expected to grow at close to 20% CAGR (compound annual growth rate), we think that will continue in that zip code for a long, long time to come."

"Coupled with improvements in unit economics in the next few years and operating leverage thereafter, we think that that business is a beautiful compounding business over the next one to two decades," the CEO said.

The food delivery business will be very large on the user base expansion that will happen. While India is not China today, the largest player in China had 50 million consumers using food delivery apps. However, India's consumption story is also developing, which suggests that the business will also be larger and even more profitable, according to Majety.