Swiggy Converts To Public Limited Company Ahead Of IPO

Food delivery giant Swiggy has converted itself from a private entity to a public limited company, in preparation for an initial public offering later this year. The company's name has changed from Swiggy Private Limited to Swiggy Public Limited, according to documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It was previously known as Bundl Technologies Pvt. as well.

The Bengaluru-based decacorn is looking to file the draft red herring prospectus for its IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India by April, NDTV Profit had reported earlier.

Swiggy has also beefed up corporate governance structures, appointing Titan's Suparna Mitra, EPL CEO and Board Chairperson Anand Kripalu, veteran accountant Shailesh Haribhakti and Delhivery CEO Sahil Barua to its board ahead of the offering.