Swiggy May File For IPO By March-April

Bengaluru-based food delivery giant Swiggy is planning to file its initial public offering by the end of this financial year.

The company is aiming to file the draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India by March-April. The size is yet to be decided and will be finalised days before the filing, two people aware of the details told NDTV Profit. The issue may comprise an offer-for-sale along with a fresh issue, the people said on the condition of anonymity as details are not public yet.

The company will also possibly undertake pre-IPO placement between DRHP and RHP filing, the first of two people quoted above said on the condition of anonymity. ICICI Securities, Kotak Securities, and JP Morgan are among the book running leading managers.

The valuation of U.S.-based investor Invesco Inc.'s investment in Bundl Technologies Pvt., the operator of food delivery giant Swiggy, was recently raised for the second time in a row after two markdowns over the past year.

It pegged the value of its roughly 2% stake in Swiggy at $147.6 million at the end of October 2023, up from $135.6 million as of July 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by one of Invesco's investment funds.

Swiggy's food delivery business has turned profitable, Chief Executive Officer Sriharsha Majety said in May.

"As of March 2023, Swiggy’s food delivery business has turned profitable (after factoring in all corporate costs, excluding employee stock option costs)... Swiggy has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than nine years since its inception," Majety wrote in a blog post then.