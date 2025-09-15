Sunil Bharti Mittal Joins Board Of British Telecom Giant BT Group

UK telecom giant BT Group plc on Monday appointed Indian billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal and a Bharti Airtel Ltd. executive on its board.

Mittal and Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director of Bharti Airtel, will join the board of BT Group as non-independent non-executive directors, the company said in a statement.

They will join the board as per the terms of a deal signed last year through which a Bharti Enterprises Ltd. subsidiary acquired a 24.5% stake in BT Group for an estimated $4 billion.

Mittal and Vittal are the nominated representatives of Bharti Televentures UK Ltd., a company established and wholly owned by Bharti Group. Mittal will also be a member of the nominations committee of BT Group.