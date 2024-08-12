Bharti Enterprises To Buy 24.5% Stake In Britain's Largest Telecom Firm BT Group For Nearly $4 Billion

Bharti Enterprises Ltd. though an overseas subsidiary will acquire 24.5% stake in British telecommunications giant BT Group Plc. for an estimated $4 billion.

Bharti Global has reached an agreement to acquire the shares from French telecom tycoon Patrick Drahi-founded Altice UK, the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company announced on Monday. The deal will make Bharti as the British telco's largest shareholder.

The shares will be purchased through Bharti Televentures UK Ltd. — a company established and wholly-owned by Bharti Global. The firm will acquire 9.99% stake of BT Group’s issued capital imminently with the balance 14.51% to be acquired following regulatory clearances, the company said in the filing.

Bharti Enterprises said the investment will further help create new synergies in the telecom sector between India and UK in the areas of artificial intelligence and 5G, R&D and core engineering amongst others.