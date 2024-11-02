Sun Pharma’s Leqselvi Launch Blocked By US Court

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced on Saturday that the US District Court of New Jersey has granted a preliminary injunction preventing it from launching its new drug, Leqselvi, until further legal developments or the expiry of the patent at the center of the lawsuit.

This legal action, filed by Sun Pharma on August 1, sought to challenge the injunction, but the court decided on Friday to uphold the delay, effectively halting the drug's release in the U.S. market.

In response, Sun Pharma stated, “We respectfully disagree with and intend to immediately appeal this decision,” in an exchange filing on Saturday. This ruling requires the company to defer any Leqselvi launch until a favourable court outcome or the patent's expiration, whichever occurs first.