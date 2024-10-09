Style Baazar To Sustain 25% Revenue Growth In Fiscal 2026: MD Shreyans Surana

Driven by strong demand trends, Style Baazar Ltd. is likely to sustain 25% revenue growth till fiscal 2026, according to the company’s Managing Director Shreyans Surana. The company operates fashion retail stores in West Bengal and Odisha, particularly in tier-2 and 3 cities.

“For the entire financial year (FY25), our guidance would be to grow at 25% in terms of revenue. The intent would be to grow at this rate for the next financial year (FY26) too,” Surana told NDTV Profit.

Talking about the Q2 performance, Surana highlighted that Style Baazar Ltd. witnessed strong growth during the period.

“In Q2, we have grown by 65%...Rs 311-crore revenue last quarter, and last year we had done Rs 188 crore. There is a lot of traction coming from the unorganised market to the organised market where we are present,” he said.

The top executive noted that Style Baazar grew 65% year-on-year in the second quarter, compared to 21% YoY growth in the previous quarter.

According to him, their attractive pricing has been encouraging people to move away from unorganised markets.