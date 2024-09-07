Baazar Style Retail To Expand Private Label Business To Improve Margins

Fashion retailer Baazar Style Retail Ltd. aims to expand its private label business for improvement in margins, after its successful initial public offering. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company also plans to reduce overall debt burden to sustain growth.

Repayment of the company’s loans from the proceeds of the public issue would help in improving margins and sustaining growth, according to Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, chairman of the company. Baazar Style generated a revenue of Rs 972 crore in fiscal 2024 and an earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation margin of 14.61%. The company’s profit-after-tax stood at Rs 22 crore, nearly 4 times compared to the preceding fiscal, Agarwal highlighted.

“We are going to repay our loans, our debts will be zero, and benefits of debt repayment will aid our margins. We will continue to grow in the future the way we have grown in the past,” Agarwal told NDTV Profit.

Baazar Style made a flat debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. The stock was listed flat on both the NSE and BSE at Rs 389 apiece. The mainboard issue, worth Rs 834.68 crore, was open for bidding from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.