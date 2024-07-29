Stocks To Watch: ACC, BEL, Hindustan Petroleum, IndusInd Bank, BHEL, Cipla, IndiGo, Star Health

ACC Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., and Star Health and Allied Insurance Ltd. will be in focus on Monday.

IndusInd Bank and Star Health are set to announce earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of IndusInd Bank, Interglobe Aviation and Cipla are expected to fluctuate, based on investor sentiment after their quarterly result announcement on Friday.

BHEL received an order worth Rs 10,000 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation for setting up a 2x800 MW thermal power station at Koderma, Jharkhand.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.37% or 92.50 points higher at 25,059.50 as of 06:59 a.m.

Benchmark equity indices snapped five consecutive days of fall to close at their highest levels on Friday.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed up 428.75 points, or 1.76% at 24,834.85 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 1,292.92 points, or 1.62% higher at 81,332.72.

Nifty formed a significant bullish candle on both the daily and weekly scales, indicating underlying strength, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. If the index sustains above 24,860, it may attempt to test the psychological level of 25,000, he said.

For Bank Nifty traders, now 50-day SMA or 50,500 would be the immediate reference point, above which, it could bounce back up to 51,800–52,100. However, below 50,500 or 50-day SMA, it could slip to 50,000–49,900, according to Yedve.

In the short term, 51,800–52,000 will serve as resistance levels for the Bank Nifty, analysts said.