Stocks To Watch: ACC, BEL, Hindustan Petroleum, IndusInd Bank, BHEL, Cipla, IndiGo, Star Health
Set your sights on today's potential market movers—here are the stocks to watch in today's trade.
ACC Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Interglobe Aviation Ltd., and Star Health and Allied Insurance Ltd. will be in focus on Monday.
IndusInd Bank and Star Health are set to announce earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of IndusInd Bank, Interglobe Aviation and Cipla are expected to fluctuate, based on investor sentiment after their quarterly result announcement on Friday.
BHEL received an order worth Rs 10,000 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation for setting up a 2x800 MW thermal power station at Koderma, Jharkhand.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.37% or 92.50 points higher at 25,059.50 as of 06:59 a.m.
Benchmark equity indices snapped five consecutive days of fall to close at their highest levels on Friday.
On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed up 428.75 points, or 1.76% at 24,834.85 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 1,292.92 points, or 1.62% higher at 81,332.72.
Nifty formed a significant bullish candle on both the daily and weekly scales, indicating underlying strength, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. If the index sustains above 24,860, it may attempt to test the psychological level of 25,000, he said.
For Bank Nifty traders, now 50-day SMA or 50,500 would be the immediate reference point, above which, it could bounce back up to 51,800–52,100. However, below 50,500 or 50-day SMA, it could slip to 50,000–49,900, according to Yedve.
In the short term, 51,800–52,000 will serve as resistance levels for the Bank Nifty, analysts said.
Here Are The 10 Stocks To Watch On Monday:
Godrej Properties Ltd.: Chandigarh Estate Officer has revoked the building plans and occupancy certificate of the company’s commercial building, due to alleged violations of environmental clearance conditions.
KEC International Ltd.: The company approved the transfer of the cable business on a going concern basis to its subsidiary. The company approved raising up to Rs 4,500 crore via qualified institutional placement and Rs 1,500 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
City Union Bank: The company approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via QIP.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co.: The company appointed Ravindra Kumar Kundu as Managing Director effective Oct. 7.
Karnataka Bank: The company partnered with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. to offer health insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance, and home insurance to enhance customer benefits.
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.: The Gujarat Pollution Control Board issued a closure notice to the company’s Ankleshwar facility.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.: The company received a final assessment order with an income tax demand of Rs 779 crore and received a show cause notice for the initiation of penalty proceedings.
Sobha Ltd.: Anamudi Real Estates LLP sold 47.37 lakh shares (4.99%) at Rs 1,810.44 apiece. On the other hand, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 12.32 lakh shares (1.29%) at Rs 1,809.82 apiece, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 5.79 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 1,810.05 apiece and Invesco Mutual Fund bought 4.97 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 1,810.05 apiece.
Automotive Axles: The company has the record date for its dividend in the coming week on Monday, with a final dividend of Rs 32.
Q1 Results On Monday
Hindustan Petroleum, Ajanta Pharma Ltd., and Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Monday.
Other results to look out for include ACC Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Bharat Electronics, CSB Bank, Jindal Saw Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Voltamp Transformers Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., and Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Results After Market Hours On Friday
IndusInd Bank Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 11% at Rs 5,408 crore versus Rs 4,867 crore.
Net profit up 2% at Rs 2,171 crore versus Rs 2,125 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,332 crore).
Gross NPA at 2.02% versus 1.92% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.6% versus 0.57% (QoQ).
Interglobe Aviation Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.3% at Rs 19,571 crore versus Rs 16,683 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,717 crore).
Ebitda up 15.5% at Rs 5,840.8 crore versus Rs 5,053 crore.
Ebitda margin down 44 bps at 29.8% versus 30.3%.
Net profit up 47.5% at Rs 1,063 crore versus Rs 721 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,503 crore).
Bandhan Bank Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 21% at Rs 3,005 crore versus Rs 2,491 crore.
Gross NPA at 4.23% versus 3.84% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.15% versus 1.11% (QoQ).
Net profit up 47.5% at Rs 1,063 crore versus Rs 721 crore.
KEC International Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.31% at Rs 4,512 crore versus Rs 4,244 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,463 crore).
Ebitda up 10.5% at Rs 270.51 crore versus Rs 244.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.5 crore).
Ebitda margin up 22 bps at 5.99% versus 5.76% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.3%).
Net profit up 109.52% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70 crore).
Sanofi India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.9% at Rs 464 crore versus Rs 515 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 739 crore).
Ebitda down 4.9% at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 122 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 221.7 crore).
Ebitda margin at 24.9% versus 23.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 30%).
Net profit down 16% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 123 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 152.4 crore).
Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 15% at Rs 850 crore versus Rs 738 crore.
Gross NPA at 4.72% versus 5.43% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.59% versus 1.63% (QoQ).
Net profit up 18.9% at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 153 crore.
SBI Cards Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Total income up 10.8% at Rs 4,483 crore versus Rs 4,046 crore.
Net profit up 0.2% at Rs 594 crore versus Rs 593 crore.
Kaynes Tech Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 69.6% at Rs 504 crore versus Rs 297 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 477 crore).
Ebitda up 66.2% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 40 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 64.4 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13.3% versus 13.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.5%).
Net profit up 104% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46.2 crore).
Power Grid Corp. Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.4% at Rs 11,006 crore versus Rs 11,048 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,778 crore).
Ebitda down 0.8% at Rs 9,602 crore versus Rs 9,683 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,183 crore).
Ebitda Margin at 87.2% versus 87.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 86.5%).
Net profit up 3.5% at Rs 3,724 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,893 crore).
Nuvama Wealth Management Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 46.7% at Rs 953 crore versus Rs 649 crore.
Net profit up 79.5% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 123 crore.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.