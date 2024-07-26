BHEL Bags Rs 10,000 Crore Contract To Set Up Thermal Power Station In Jharkhand

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. has received a Letter of Intent from Damodar Valley Corp. to set up the second phase of the Koderma 2x800 MW thermal power station in Koderma district, Jharkhand. This would involve engineering, procurement and construction. The work will be undertaken for a broad consideration of Rs 10,000 crore.

The supply of equipment would include boilers, turbines, generators and associated auxiliaries, along with electricals, controls and implementation, as well as the balance of plant packages. BHEL is also in charge of erection and commissioning as well as civil work.

The work is expected to be completed within 52 months.

BHEL had bagged a similar contract in June for the sum of Rs 13,300 crore for the first phase of the plant's set-up.

The initiative aims to bolster DVC's thermal generation capacity to 8,140 MW by 2030, contributing significantly to regional, economic, and local welfare, NDTV Profit reported.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 1.62% to end at Rs 311.55 apiece, as compared to a 1.76% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.