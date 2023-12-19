SpiceJet Eyes Go First To Create A Viable Airline

SpiceJet Ltd. confirmed its interest in beleaguered carrier Go First on Tuesday, saying it aims to create a strong and viable airline with the low-cost carrier.

“SpiceJet has expressed interest with the Resolution Professional of Go First and wish to submit an offer post diligence,” an exchange filing said.

Go First received fresh interest from bidders, right before it was going into liquidation, NDTV Profit reported on Monday, citing two people in the know.

Ajay Singh-promoted SpiceJet recently approved and initiated the process of raising fresh capital of about $ 270 million to strengthen its financial position.

This fundraise is also intended to “provide resources to invest in growth plans”, the filing said.