SpiceJet Approves Rs 2,250-Crore Fundraise From 64 Investors

SpiceJet has approved raising Rs 2,250 crore by issuing shares and warrants on a preferential basis to 64 investors as the airline ties up funding to ease the cash crunch.

The company’s board approved issuing 32 crore shares and 13 crore warrants at Rs 50 apiece, according to an exchange filing. That’s at a discount to Tuesday's price, as the stock was trading at Rs 57.71 per share at 2:47 p.m.

“This is a significant fund raise and it is designed to strengthen SpiceJet’s financial position, enhance operational capabilities, settle outstanding issues and position the airline again for sustained growth in the dynamic aviation sector,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said in a release.