SpiceJet Appoints Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

SpiceJet Ltd. appointed Sanjay Kumar as executive director to lead the next phase of growth and transformation. He has taken charge as executive director from Nov 3.

Kumar will report directly to Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, the airline said in a press release on Tuesday. "We are delighted to welcome Sanjay back to the SpiceJet family. His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet," Singh said.

He will lead SpiceJet's strategic initiatives to expand, enhance operational excellence, and business transformation as the airline steps into the next phase of growth, according to the information in the press release.