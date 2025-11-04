Business NewsBusinessSpiceJet Appoints Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director To Lead Next Phase Of Growth
ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet Appoints Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

Kumar will lead SpiceJet's strategic initiatives to expand, enhance operational excellence, and business transformation as the airline steps into the next phase of growth.

04 Nov 2025, 12:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> His appointment underscored SpiceJet's commitment to build a strong leadership team, which is capable to steer the airline through its next phase of transformation. (Photo:&nbsp;Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
His appointment underscored SpiceJet's commitment to build a strong leadership team, which is capable to steer the airline through its next phase of transformation. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

SpiceJet Ltd. appointed Sanjay Kumar as executive director to lead the next phase of growth and transformation. He has taken charge as executive director from Nov 3.

Kumar will report directly to Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, the airline said in a press release on Tuesday. "We are delighted to welcome Sanjay back to the SpiceJet family. His deep understanding of the aviation business and proven leadership will be invaluable as we chart a new course for SpiceJet," Singh said.

He will lead SpiceJet's strategic initiatives to expand, enhance operational excellence, and business transformation as the airline steps into the next phase of growth, according to the information in the press release.

ALSO READ

SpiceJet Share Price Jumps 18% On Domestic Network Expansion, Introducing New Winter Routes
Opinion
SpiceJet Share Price Jumps 18% On Domestic Network Expansion, Introducing New Winter Routes
Read More

SpiceJet started a fleet expansion this winter as it is set to receive delivery of three new aircraft as part of its plan to meet the surging travel demand during the holiday season. The three aircraft include one Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s.

His appointment underscored SpiceJet's commitment to build a strong leadership team, which is capable to steer the airline through its next phase of transformation. The next phase is focused on fleet expansion, network growth, financial strengthening, and digital innovation, the press release said.

ALSO READ

SpiceJet Doubles Both Domestic And Global Flight Services For Winter 2025
Opinion
SpiceJet Doubles Both Domestic And Global Flight Services For Winter 2025
Read More

Kumar has over three decades of experience in the aviation sector. His expertise lies in network planning, revenue management, marketing, and commercial strategy.

He has worked in senior leadership positions in leading Indian airlines. He has played a key role in shaping the low-cost aviation landscape in the country, according to the press release.

Kumar as worked as chief commercial officer at IndiGo for 12 years, and three years as chief strategy and revenue officer, the press release said. He held positions including president and CEO at InterGlobe Technology Quotient and chief operating officer at AirAsia India, among others.

ALSO READ

Patna-Bound SpiceJet Plane Faces Tech Issue And Returns To Delhi
Opinion
Patna-Bound SpiceJet Plane Faces Tech Issue And Returns To Delhi
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT