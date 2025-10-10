SpiceJet Begins Major Winter Expansion With Three New Aircraft
The airline will induct 20 new aircraft between October and November.
SpiceJet has kicked off a significant fleet expansion this winter, taking delivery of three new aircraft as part of its plan to meet the surging travel demand during the holiday season. The three aircraft include one Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s.
These planes will join operations between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Between October and November, SpiceJet will induct a total of 20 aircraft under a damp lease model, substantially boosting capacity across its domestic and international network.
In addition, four grounded aircraft are expected to return to operation by mid-December.
“The addition of these planes is the cornerstone of SpiceJet’s strategy to significantly scale up its operations this winter,” SpiceJet said in a press release.
The company will more than double its operational fleet size and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM) by December. The expanded fleet will enable SpiceJet to introduce new routes, increase flight frequencies, and enhance connectivity between key destinations, it said.
Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said the expansion would redefine the company’s operations this winter.
“With every new induction, we are strengthening our operational capabilities, opening new routes, and ensuring greater convenience and connectivity for our passengers across India and beyond. These new inductions will more than double our operational fleet and triple our ASKM by December 2025. Our fleet expansion reflects the robust travel demand we are witnessing and our readiness to meet it with confidence,” he said.
Recently, SpiceJet has made several announcements about expanding its routes, flights and adding new destinations to its network.
On Oct. 8, it announced the launch of daily flights to Port Blair and Udaipur. The airline will operate daily flights to Port Blair from Kolkata and Delhi, and to Udaipur from Delhi and Mumbai. While flights to Port Blair have already started, the flights to Udaipur will be available from Nov. 6.
Similarly, on Oct. 6, it unveiled special Diwali flights to Ayodhya from four major Indian cities. Daily non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad commenced on Oct. 8.