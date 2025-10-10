SpiceJet Begins Major Winter Expansion With Three New Aircraft

SpiceJet has kicked off a significant fleet expansion this winter, taking delivery of three new aircraft as part of its plan to meet the surging travel demand during the holiday season. The three aircraft include one Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s.

These planes will join operations between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Between October and November, SpiceJet will induct a total of 20 aircraft under a damp lease model, substantially boosting capacity across its domestic and international network.

In addition, four grounded aircraft are expected to return to operation by mid-December.

“The addition of these planes is the cornerstone of SpiceJet’s strategy to significantly scale up its operations this winter,” SpiceJet said in a press release.

The company will more than double its operational fleet size and triple its available seat kilometres (ASKM) by December. The expanded fleet will enable SpiceJet to introduce new routes, increase flight frequencies, and enhance connectivity between key destinations, it said.