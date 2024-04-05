South Africa's Sanlam To Acquire Majority Stake In Two Shriram Group Insurance JVs

South African insurer Sanlam Group will acquire majority stake in two insurance joint ventures with Shriram Group to enhance the company’s geographic diversification and penetrate the fast-growing Indian insurance market.

Sanlam Emerging Markets Mauritius Ltd. will increase stake in Shriram General Insurance Co. to 50.99% from 40.25%. The shares will be acquired from the local arm of US private equity major, TPG Inc.

The stake in Shriram Life Insurance will be increased from 42.38% to 54.4%, after purchase of shares from Shriram Ownership Trust.

Shriram Ownership Trust is the promoter of Shriram Capital Pvt., which is the overarching holding company of the Chennai-based $34 billion Shriram Group.

The deal is funded partially using the net proceeds from the disposal of its Shriram Finance Ltd. shares last month for Rs 1,427 crore and the balance ZAR 2.0 billion (Rs 892 crore) is funded using a combination of available capital resources. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of 2024.