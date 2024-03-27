NSE Rejig: Shriram Finance, M&M To Drive $350 Million Inflows Into Nifty50

The Nifty50 may attract inflows worth $349 million, and the banking stocks may bring around $181 million due to the upcoming NSE rejig, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Nifty indices' semi-annual rejig will take effect on March 28, with adjustments occurring on March 27.

Shriram Finance Ltd., the only inclusion in the Nifty 50, is expected to bring in $260 million. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd., whose weights have increased in the benchmark, will cumulatively bring in $89 million.

UPL Ltd. being excluded from the benchmark would create an outflow of $95 million. Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd., whose weightage has been reduced in the index, will see an outflow of $29 million, each.