Sony Calling Off Merger With Zee Less Likely, Big Negative On Stock If Happens: Analysts

The reported collapse of the $10 billion merger between Japan's Sony Group and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a less likely probability but can weigh negatively on Zee should it happen, according to market analysts.

The Japanese conglomerate is looking to cancel the deal due to a standoff over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka would lead the merged entity, Bloomberg reported on Monday, quoting sources.

Sony plans to file the termination notice before a Jan. 20 extended deadline for closing the deal, saying some of the conditions necessary for the merger had not been met, the report said.

"Just for one CEO name, the deal to be called off would be an uphill task," Karan Turani, senior vice president of Elara Capital Pvt., told NDTV Profit. He said Goenka's promoter holding of around 4% limits his bargaining power.

"There was less likelihood of this happening. The deal is important for both. We don't foresee the entire deal would be put to risk because a lot of investors are involved and his (Punit Goenka's) holding in the company is about 4%," he said, adding a note of optimism that the deal will sail through by the Jan. 20 deadline.