Sona BLW Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Rani Kapur Over Defamation Allegations

Business NewsBusinessSona BLW Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Rani Kapur Over Defamation Allegations
Rani Kapur received the letter on Monday and her representatives have yet to decide on a response, sources said.

30 Jul 2025, 12:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Rani Kapur with son late businessman Sunjay Kapur and former chairperson of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. and daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur. (Source: Priya Sachdev Kapur/Instagram)</p></div>
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. has sent a cease and desist letter to Rani Kapur, accusing her of defaming the company and causing reputational and financial harm, according to people familiar with the matter

Kapur received the letter on Monday and her representatives have yet to decide on a response, the people said.

The letter followed public allegations made by Kapur, the mother of late industrialist and former chairman Sunjay Kapur. In a communication to the company’s board and shareholders earlier this month, Kapur sought the postponement of the July 25 annual general meeting. She alleged coercion, misuse of documents, and unauthorised appointments of directors claiming to represent the Kapur family. The letter was also marked to the markets regulator.

Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12, is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev, two children, and his sisters Mandira Kapur and Superna Motwane.

“I reiterate that by virtue of the Will left behind by my late husband, I am the majority shareholder in the Company and thereby the only authority to represent the interests of the family in the Company/Sona Group,” she wrote.

Sona BLW, previously known as Sona Comstar, rejected the allegations and went ahead with the AGM as planned. The company said in a stock exchange filing that Rani Kapur had not held a direct or indirect role in the business since at least 2019 and that company records do not list her as a shareholder.

The company dismissed the claims of coercion as “baseless” and said any suggestion that her consent was needed for board decisions was “legally untenable.” It also said that “continued dissemination of false narratives in the media” had hurt shareholders and damaged the company’s interests.

