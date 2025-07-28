Sona BLW Denies Rani Kapur's Coercion Claims As 'Baseless': 'Not A Family-Run Business'
Sona BLW has denied coercion claims after Rani Kapur raised objections to the AGM being held at a time of deep mourning for the family, amid the 'suspicious' and sudden death of her son.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings has clarified on allegations by Rani Kapur, mother of late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur that the auto parts manufacturing company is not a 'family run' business. It added that Rani Kapur has not held direct or indirect role in the comany since 2019.
Sona Comstar also refuted Rani Kapur's 'coercion' claims as 'baseless', saying "Insinuation that she was coerced to sign documents or that her approval is required is 'legally untenable."
The company said the reappointment of Jeffery Overly and Priya Sachdev Kapur was done in compliance with rules. It added that the dissemination of false narrative and personal legal agendas has hurt shareholders. "Such actions are not only reckless but also deeply harmful to the company’s interests," said Sona BLW.
In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the auto components major clarified that official records showed Rani Kapur ''has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019.'' Kapur alleged coercion, misuse of documents, and unauthorised moves to appoint directors claiming to represent the Kapur family, weeks after her son’s death.
The letter, sent to the board and shareholders and marked to the markets regulator, escalated tensions within the promoter group. Post-market hours, the company said in its exchange filing, "Late on 24 July 2025, an email was received from Mrs. Rani Kapur requesting a deferment of the AGM."
"Given our respect for Mrs. Kapur, the company sought urgent legal advice from one of India’s most reputed law firms in relation to the legality of proceeding with the AGM of the company. Based on the legal counsel and the fact that Mrs. Kapur is not a shareholder of the company, the company concluded that it could not defer the AGM," added Sona BLW.
Sona BLW's board appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as the company's chairman after the untimely death of chairman Sunjay Kapur last month. It said on Friday, "Following the tragic and untimely passing of Shri Sunjay Kapur on 12 June 2025, the Board of Directors appointed unanimously Mr. Jeffery Mark Overly as Chairman on 23 June 2025."
Sona Comstar comprises 71.98% public shareholding and 28.02% held by its corporate promoter, Aureus Investments Private Limited (AIPL). In May 2019, the company received a declaration of "significant beneficial ownership" identifying Sunjay Kapur as the sole beneficial owner of RK Family Trust, a significant shareholder of AIPL.