Sona BLW Denies Rani Kapur's Coercion Claims As 'Baseless': 'Not A Family-Run Business'

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has clarified on allegations by Rani Kapur, mother of late Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur that the auto parts manufacturing company is not a 'family run' business. It added that Rani Kapur has not held direct or indirect role in the comany since 2019.

Sona Comstar also refuted Rani Kapur's 'coercion' claims as 'baseless', saying "Insinuation that she was coerced to sign documents or that her approval is required is 'legally untenable."

The company said the reappointment of Jeffery Overly and Priya Sachdev Kapur was done in compliance with rules. It added that the dissemination of false narrative and personal legal agendas has hurt shareholders. "Such actions are not only reckless but also deeply harmful to the company’s interests," said Sona BLW.