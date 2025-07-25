Fight For Sona BLW: Late Sunjay Kapur's Mother Calls For AGM Deferment

Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has asked the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. to postpone its annual general meeting scheduled for July 25. She alleged coercion, misuse of documents, and unauthorised moves to appoint directors claiming to represent the Kapur family, weeks after her son’s death.

The letter, sent to the board and shareholders and marked to the markets regulator, has escalated tensions within the promoter group. The dispute sent Sona BLW shares down 2.6% on Thursday.

“I reiterate that by virtue of the Will left behind by my late husband, I am the majority shareholder in the Company and thereby the only authority to represent the interests of the family in the Company/Sona Group,” she wrote.

The family dispute followed the death of Sunjay Kapur on June 12, a well-known businessman and public figure. Sunjay had previously been married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani and later to actress Karishma Kapoor. After his divorce from Karishma in 2016, he married model Priya Sachdev in 2017. He is survived by two children from his second marriage, as well as siblings Mandira Kapur and Superna Motwane.