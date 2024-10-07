Sobha Q2 Updates: Reports Strong Sales Performance With Rs 1,179 Crore In New Area Sales

Sobha Ltd. on Monday reported the sale of a new area of 93 lakh square feet at a sales value of Rs 1,179 crore with an average price realisation of Rs 12,674 per square foot in the quarter ended September 2024.

Bangalore recorded Rs 609 crore in sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating a 51.8% increase in overall sales. The Kerala region posted a sales value of Rs 338 crore, denoting a 36.2% increase in new sales area compared to the previous quarter. It recorded its best ever quarterly sales and also its best half-yearly performance.

Tamil Nadu saw its sales value more than double from the previous quarter, driven by a new project launched in fiscal 2025.

The total sales value for the April-September period reached Rs 3,052 crore, compared to Rs 3,189 crore during the same period in fiscal 2024.