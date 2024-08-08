Sobha Q1 Results: Profit Down 50%, Misses Estimates

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd.'s net profit fell 50% for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The real estate player's net profit declined to Rs 6 crore in the April-June period, as compared with Rs 12 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 33 crore for the quarter.

The company's revenue was down 29.5% to Rs 640 crore, as against Rs 927 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.