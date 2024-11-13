Small-City Real Estate Was Charming During Pandemic, Are They Still?

During the pandemic, many smaller cities saw sales growth due to non-resident Indians' investments as well as decentralisation of offices by many companies. Some of these effects are now fading away with companies taking back work-from-home policies — and professionals are now back to metros.

"The low cost of living, availability of skilled workforce and advantageous operational cost for companies, besides good connectivity and infrastructure in state capitals, have been driving demand for homes," Samir Jasuja, chief executive officer of PropEquity.

However, as seen from an all-India context, the top 30 tier II cities have been underperforming as sales and launches with respect to top 10 cities are only one-third, the PropEquity founder said.

The charm of the smaller city markets is now unwinding for a variety of reasons, including sharp price growth as well as a slowdown in investor interest. A lot of end users are also calibrating their real estate investments in smaller cities.

"Besides genuine demand, these smaller cities drove a significant investor demand in the post-pandemic world when many people wanted to invest in their own hometown amid uncertainties," Prashant Thakur, head of research at Anarock Group, said. "With life returning to normalcy, top seven cities have once again attracted a high number of individuals for investments either to earn a steady rental income or purely from reselling point."

As many as 24 out of the top 30 tier II cities showed a double-digit surge in launch prices between financial year 2020 and the last fiscal. Six recorded single-digit price appreciation, according to PropEquity. The top 10 of the list of tier II cities saw prices rise in the range of 54–94%.

Unlike in the top seven cities, few tier II cities could absorb this steep price growth. "Besides investors, it is also difficult for many genuine end users too to buy a home as prices have gone up significantly. Resultantly, sales are dipping, followed by a fall in new launches. However, we expect activity to gain some momentum in the ongoing festive quarter," says Thakur.