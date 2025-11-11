Venu Srinivasan Appointed As Trustee At Sir Dorabji Tata Trust For Three Years, Instead Of Life Term

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust's board has unanimously approved the induction of Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata as trustees, according to a release issued on Tuesday.

The appointment will come into effect on Nov. 12, 2025, for a period of three years, it stated.

The board also decided to appoint Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for a period of three years with effect from Nov. 12, it said. The decision is in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and to designate him as vice Chairman of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, along with Sir Ratan Tata Trust, forms the Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling 65% stake in Tata Sons — the holding entity of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

(This is a developing story)