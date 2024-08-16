NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSiddaramaiah Meets Foxconn Chairman To Boost Karnataka's Industrial Growth
ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah Meets Foxconn Chairman To Boost Karnataka's Industrial Growth

The Chairman of the iPhone contract manufacturer recently met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Friday .

16 Aug 2024, 10:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Siddaramiah's X (Twitter) Account</p></div>
Source: Siddaramiah's X (Twitter) Account

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, met with the Chairman of Foxconn to collaborate on the growth and innovation in the state, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We are paving the way for a future where industries not only thrive but also contribute significantly to the state's progress and prosperity. Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits all," Siddaramaiah said.

The chairman of the iPhone contract manufacturer recently met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Friday.

"During the meeting, Reddy invited Foxconn to invest in a planned 'fourth city' on the outskirts of Hyderabad and assured Liu of full support, including necessary permits and incentives for establishing factories in the state," NDTV Profit reported.

Mr. Young Liu also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14. Modi said they had "excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," according to NDTV Profit.

ALSO READ

Labour Ministry Clears Foxconn Of Discriminatory Hiring Allegations At India's iPhone Plant

Opinion
Labour Ministry Clears Foxconn Of Discriminatory Hiring Allegations At India's iPhone Plant
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT