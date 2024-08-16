Siddaramaiah Meets Foxconn Chairman To Boost Karnataka's Industrial Growth
The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, met with the Chairman of Foxconn to collaborate on the growth and innovation in the state, according to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"We are paving the way for a future where industries not only thrive but also contribute significantly to the state's progress and prosperity. Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits all," Siddaramaiah said.
Had a productive discussion with Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn. Karnataka, with its rich cultural heritage and robust law and order, is well-positioned to create a synergy that will drive long-lasting growth and innovation.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 16, 2024
The chairman of the iPhone contract manufacturer recently met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Friday.
"During the meeting, Reddy invited Foxconn to invest in a planned 'fourth city' on the outskirts of Hyderabad and assured Liu of full support, including necessary permits and incentives for establishing factories in the state," NDTV Profit reported.
Mr. Young Liu also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14. Modi said they had "excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," according to NDTV Profit.