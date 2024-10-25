Shriram Finance Announces 1:5 Stock Split

Shriram Finance Ltd. has announced a stock split of its equity shares, with a ratio of 1:5, following a board meeting held on Oct. 25, 2024. The decision involves subdividing one fully paid equity share of Rs 10 face value into five fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each. This move is contingent upon approval from the company’s shareholders, which will be sought through a postal ballot.

The board's decision aims to enhance the liquidity of Shriram Finance's shares and make them more accessible to retail investors.

The record date for the stock split will be announced after receiving shareholder approval, with the process expected to be completed within three months.

Earlier it was reported on Oct. 18, that Shriram Finance's board is considering a stock split and the final decision will be made on Oct. 25, when the board meets to consider approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2024.