Shriram Finance To Consider Stock Split

Shriram Finance Ltd.'s board of directors will consider stock split of its existing equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The stock split is subject to approval of the members of the company.

The board will hold a meeting on Oct. 25, 2024, for the discussion of the same. It will also consider the approval of a periodical resource mobilisation plan for issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures or subordinated debentures, bonds on private placement basis and/or other methods of borrowing in onshore/offshore market for the purpose of business of the company.

The board will also consider approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2024.

It will further discuss the declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2025.