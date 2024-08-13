Shareholders Of Brainbees Solutions Trim Stake For Rs 549.80 Crore

Shareholders of Brainbees Solutions Ltd. sold stakes in the company for Rs 549.80 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund A/C (MF INDIA) mopped up 48.47 lakh shares or 0.93% stake, while TNTBC as the trustee of Nomura India stock mother fund (Nomura) Nismf bought 32.25 lakh shares or 0.62% stake for Rs 681.03 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.

As of Aug. 13, the identities of the sellers have not been revealed on the NSE.