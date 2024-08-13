Shareholders Of Brainbees Solutions Trim Stake For Rs 549.80 Crore
Shares of FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., closed at Rs 679.1 apiece, a premium of 46% over the Rs 465 issue price on the NSE on Tuesday.
Shareholders of Brainbees Solutions Ltd. sold stakes in the company for Rs 549.80 crore through open market transactions on Tuesday.
Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund A/C (MF INDIA) mopped up 48.47 lakh shares or 0.93% stake, while TNTBC as the trustee of Nomura India stock mother fund (Nomura) Nismf bought 32.25 lakh shares or 0.62% stake for Rs 681.03 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.
As of Aug. 13, the identities of the sellers have not been revealed on the NSE.
Shares of FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd. got listed on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. It closed on the NSE at Rs 679.1 apiece, a premium of 46% over the issue price Rs 465. On the BSE, the shares concluded at Rs 678, registering a 45.8% increase.
Brainbees Solutions' initial public offering was subscribed 12.22 times on its third and final day, led by demand from institutional investors. The IPO included a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 1,666 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 5.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,527.7 crore.