FirstCry Parent Brainbees Solutions Shares Debut At 40% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd. listed on the NSE on Monday at Rs 651 per share, a premium of 40% over its issue price of Rs 465 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 625 per share, marking a premium of 34%.

Brainbees Solutions' initial public offering was subscribed 12.22 times on its third and final day, led by demand from institutional investors. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating Rs 1,666 crore, and an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,527.7 crore.

The company raised Rs 1,885 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.