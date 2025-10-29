Semiconductor Manufacturing: Hyderabad IT Firm To Develop AI Chips With US Partner

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., a Hyderabad-based small-cap IT company, will design and develop Edge AI chips in partnership with an American firm.

The company signed a $15 million (Rs 132 crore) Memorandum of Understanding with Byte Eclipse to design and develop Edge AI Chips tailored for the Oil & Gas industry, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed within 18 months, with future phases planned for scaling the solution globally, the company said.

Byte Eclipse is a US-based Internet of Things solutions provider specialising in advanced IoT hardware and AI-driven analytics platforms.

Blue Cloud Softech has expertise spanning cybersecurity, cloud computing, and digital transformation.