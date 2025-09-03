Seekho Secures $28 Million Fund In Series B Round Led By Bessemer: Report
Seekho app's videos provides courses across various categories such as business, technology, money, and soft skills.
Short-form learning platform Seekho, has secured $28 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Goodwater Capital and existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.
Seekho provides bite-sized, curated, vernacular learning content for Bharat. These three-to-five minute videos provides courses across various categories such as business, technology, money, and soft skills.
It improves business on Instagram, YouTube, How-Tos on government jobs such as how to procure license for liquor, how to book Tatkal railway ticket.
According to a report in Business Standard, Rohit Choudhary, founder, Seekho, “With Bessemer joining us on this journey, we are excited to build a category-defining product that puts ‘Edutainment on Tap’ for the next 500 million Indians," and added that "this funding will accelerate our vision of making learning as seamless as scrolling a feed—but with impact that lasts a lifetime.”
Seekho is planning to use the funds to build new experiences through new content formats with AI-first solutions. Seekho crossed 1.5 million subscribers in October 2024.
Weâve crossed 1.5 MILLION subscribers and growing fast! A huge thank you to our incredible Seekho community for your constant support.Weâre just getting started-together, letâs continue revolutionizing learning and upskilling! #1point5MPlus #Milestone #Gratitude #FutureOfLearning pic.twitter.com/AofL9CeDlF— Seekho (@seekhoapp) October 7, 2024
What Does Seekho Provide?
Seekho’s positions itself as edutainment. The app focuses on providing short, impactful learning videos across a range of categories, aiming to make learning quick and accessible.
Unlike YouTube or Instagram, Seekho focuses on delivering content designed to empower its users. This includes helping a real estate agent grow inbound leads through Meta, enabling a sales executive to stay current with new technologies, and assisting someone in managing Aadhaar linkage for their entire extended family.
With 25 million monthly active users, Seekho is experiencing 60% quarter-on-quarter growth. The platform’s expansion is fueled by two major factors. First, as India’s economy grows and disposable incomes rise, consumers are increasingly willing to pay for content.
Second, the widespread adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) autopay has brought 800 million Indians into the subscription economy—previously accessible mainly to the 20-30 million credit card holders in the country.
Consequently, subscription revenues have soared from almost negligible five years ago to a $2.5 billion market today. Seekho App was founded in 2020 by Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal and Yash Banwani.