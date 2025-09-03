Seekho Secures $28 Million Fund In Series B Round Led By Bessemer: Report

Short-form learning platform Seekho, has secured $28 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Goodwater Capital and existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

Seekho provides bite-sized, curated, vernacular learning content for Bharat. These three-to-five minute videos provides courses across various categories such as business, technology, money, and soft skills.

It improves business on Instagram, YouTube, How-Tos on government jobs such as how to procure license for liquor, how to book Tatkal railway ticket.