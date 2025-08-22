Business NewsBusinessSam Altman Looking To Visit India Next Month
Sam Altman Looking To Visit India Next Month

22 Aug 2025, 11:39 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Altman had said India has all the "ingredients" to become a"global AI leader. (Image Source: Sam Altman/X)
Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, announced on Friday that he plans to visit India next month.

This statement was made amid the news regarding OpenAI setting up its first India office in New Delhi.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission," Altman had said in an earlier statement.

The firm reported that it had started hiring in India, having only had one employee, Pragya Misra, who heads public policy and partnerships in the country.

"Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, in India," he had added.

"OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation." Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

"As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen," he added.

