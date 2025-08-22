India Has All Ingredients To Become A Global AI Leader: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—tech talent, a "world-class" developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission, said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as the company is all set to open its first office in India.

OpenAI is set to open a corporate office in the Indian capital of New Delhi in a few months, establishing a formal presence in a key growth market.

“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” said Altman in an official statement.

The company, known for its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, has begun hiring to expand its local team, it said in a statement on Friday. OpenAI currently has only one employee in India — Pragya Misra, who leads public policy and partnerships in the country.

The company this week launched a more affordable monthly plan at below $5 to woo customers in India—ChatGPT’s second-largest market by users. It also offers a basic free plan and other premium paid subscriptions.

"ChatGPT Go launches in India! Looking forward to making ChatGPT more affordable in India first, and then learning from feedback to expand to other countries," Altman had shared on X.