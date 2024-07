Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 739 crore from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board. The contract includes the development of distribution infrastructure in the central zone of Himachal Pradesh under the revamped reform-based and results-linked distribution sector scheme, as per an exchange filing on Monday.

Earlier on July 24, the company received a contract worth Rs 192 crore from South Eastern Railway for the upgrade of the electric traction system in Jharkhand.

Shares of RVNL closed 9.76% higher at Rs 606.65 apiece, as compared to a 0.03% advance in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.