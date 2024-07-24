RVNL Gets Rs 192 Crore Order From South Eastern Railway For Jharkhand Project

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRVNL Gets Rs 192 Crore Order From South Eastern Railway For Jharkhand Project
Rail Vikas Nigam is expected to complete the contract in 18 months.

24 Jul 2024, 08:49 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose (Source: RVNL website)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose (Source: RVNL website)

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has received a contract worth Rs 192 crore from South Eastern Railway for the upgrade of the electric traction system in Jharkhand. The company received the letter of award on Wednesday.

The contract includes the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 132-kilowatt traction substation, sectioning post, and sub-sectioning post on the Rajkhaswan-Nayagarh-Bolani section of the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet the 3,000 million-tonne loading target.

The company is expected to complete the contract in 18 months.

Last week, the state-owned company entered Israel to pursue various infrastructure projects. It has also bagged orders for metro rail projects and mainline railway works in the country in July.

Shares of RVNL closed 0.46% higher at Rs 593.4 apiece, as compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

