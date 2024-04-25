Rupee Weakens Against Dollar With Yen Slump, US GDP In Focus
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar ahead of the release of crucial data from the US, including the advance GDP estimates for January–March today.
The local currency depreciated three paise to Rs 83.35 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 83.32 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
"The US dollar tips into a fresh 34-year high against the Japanese yen. US durable goods orders were solid. The advanced Q1 GDP growth numbers in the United States will be in the spotlight today. The de-escalation of Middle East tensions contributed to increased market stability," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. "For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.24 will act as a support and Rs 83.45 as a resistance."
"The global challenges, the strong domestic fundamentals, robust FDI flows, and the RBI's proactive stance suggest a potential movement towards Rs 83.00-82.80 in the short term and Rs 82.50-82.20 in the medium term," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.