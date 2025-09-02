Royal Stag-Maker Pernod Ricard Set For Premium Foray As It Targets India's Changing Palate

French alcohol major Pernod Ricard SA is set to launch a new range in India called 'Xclamation', Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Ricard said in an earnings call last week.

"The underlying consumer demand is very strong in India. And the premiumisation trends are still very dynamic," he said. The company has an extensive portfolio of premium brands, such as Chivas Regal and Absolut vodka.

Premiumisation has caught up in India in the last few years, where rising disposable income has given consumers a chance to elevate their preferences in everything from cars to soaps.

In the alcohol-beverage segment, the trend is being fueled by favourable demographics, rising disposable incomes, increasing social acceptance of alcohol, and a slew of new product launches in the premium category.

In a post on LinkedIn, Poonam Chandel, managing director of Delhi-based NeuWorld Spirits, said she spotted a product called Seagram’s Xclamation by Pernod Ricard on quick delivery platform Zepto.

She said the trademark was registered under Pernod Ricard in two categories — In Class 32 (soft drinks, mixers, aerated beverages) and Class 33 (alcoholic beverages).

"This doesn’t look like just another quiet launch of a mocktail mixer. This feels like a surrogate prelude to something bigger — possibly a whisky, brandy, rum, or even a gin under the same Exclamation identity. A contemporary name, bold enough to either soar spectacularly or boomerang completely," she said.