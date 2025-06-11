Maharashtra's New Alcohol Excise Duty To Hit Hard — Here's How Much Your Pegs Will Cost Now

Alcohol consumption in Maharashtra is set to become significantly more expensive following the state government's decision to substantially increase excise duty. This hike, described as the highest percentage increase in Maharashtra since 2011, applies to both retail purchases and consumption in restaurants and bars, with premium foreign liquor brands seeing the most considerable rise.

The government has also announced fee hikes for annual licenses for outlets operating on lease and has introduced a new category, "Maharashtra-made liquor." To ensure compliance and transparency, an AI-based system will be implemented to monitor distilleries across the state.

The revised minimum retail prices for 180 ml bottles will be as follows:

Country liquor: Rs 80 (up from Rs 70)

Maharashtra-made liquor: Rs 148 (new category)

Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL): Rs 205 (up from Rs 110-115)

Premium foreign liquor brands: Rs 360 (up from Rs 210)

Industry experts estimate that the duty hike, expected to be in the range of 50-60%, will lead to a 30-50% increase in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of alcohol. Maharashtra accounts for an estimated 10-12% of the total alcohol volume contribution in India.