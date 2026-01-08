Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Purchases Prabhadevi Home For Rs 26.3 Crore

Cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has acquired a residential apartment in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi locality for Rs 26.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The apartment is located in Ahuja Towers, Prabhadevi, and has a carpet area of 2,760.40 sq ft along with three dedicated car parking spaces. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 1.31 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000, with the deal registered on December 12, 2025. The property was purchased from Ajinkya DY Patil and Puja Anjinkya Patil, the documents show.

Ritika Sajdeh has previously worked as a sports manager with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, where she managed endorsements and brand associations for several well-known athletes.

According to Square Yards, Prabhadevi enjoys strong connectivity to Mumbai’s key business districts and lifestyle hubs. The area is linked via the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr Annie Besant Road, and the Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line, and also offers easy access to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, facilitating smooth north–south connectivity. Over time, Prabhadevi has emerged as a sought-after residential and commercial hub, marked by luxury high-rise developments and premium office spaces.

The locality is close to major business districts such as Lower Parel, Worli and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), as well as prominent landmarks, retail centres, healthcare facilities and reputed educational institutions. It is a preferred residential address for corporate executives, professionals and high-net-worth individuals.

Separately, in January 2025, Rohit Sharma had rented out his apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for a monthly rent of Rs 2.6 lakh, as per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The apartment is located in Lodha Marquise, The Park, a Lodha Group development that is part of a ready-to-move residential project spread across 7 acres.

As per IGR property registration documents, the Lower Parel apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft and includes two car parking spaces. The lease transaction involved stamp duty of Rs 16,300 and registration charges of Rs 1,000.

Earlier, in January 2024, Rohit Sharma had leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West for a monthly rent of Rs 3 lakh over a three-year period. The rental agreement specified a monthly rent of Rs 3.1 lakh for the first year, Rs 3.25 lakh for the second year and Rs 3.41 lakh for the third year.