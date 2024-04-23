RIL Cut To 'Outperform' As CLSA Sees Limited Upside After Recent Rally

CLSA downgraded Reliance Industries Ltd. to 'outperform' from a 'buy' rating, citing limited upside after the recent rally. The brokerage also lowered earnings per share estimates for the oil-to-telecom conglomerate by 2-5% However, the brokerage raised the target price on the stock to Rs 3,300 apiece from Rs 3,060 apiece.

A ramp-up in wireless broadband subscribers, a tariff hike, and the likely listing of Jio or retail or both are potential triggers for the stock, according to the research firm.

Reliance Industries’ fourth-quarter standalone profit-after-tax fell 18% year-on-year to Rs 11,280 crore but rose 14% quarter-on-quarter and stood in line with CLSA's estimate.

"The beat for standalone along with in-line performance by Jio was offset by a 10% miss in retail Ebitda," the research firm said in an April 23 note. Consolidated post-minority profit-after-tax was slightly ahead due to a lower effective tax rate and higher other income. Consolidated capex fell by 10% year-on-year to Rs 1.3 lakh crore in FY24, and net debt fell by 8% year-on-year to $14 billion.