RIL AGM 2025: Date, Time, What To Expect And Where To Watch Mukesh Ambani's Speech Live

The company announced Aug. 22 as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to vote on the resolutions set out in the AGM notice.

Remote e-voting facility is open from 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

In an exchange filing dated Aug. 7, the company said, “Only a person, whose name is recorded as on the cut-off date, in the register of members / register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or for participation at the AGM and voting through Insta Poll.”