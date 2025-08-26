RIL AGM 2025: Date, Time, What To Expect And Where To Watch Mukesh Ambani's Speech Live
Reliance Industries AGM: The company’s 48th Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Aug. 29.
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is scheduled to hold its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Aug. 29. The company is expected to announce a dividend at the AGM. An announcement regarding the initial public offering (IPO) for Jio is also expected at the AGM.
RIL AGM 2025: Date And Time
Reliance Industries has scheduled its AGM at 2 p.m. on Aug. 29.
In a stock exchange filing dated July 31, the company said, "The Forty-eighth Annual General Meeting (Post-lPO) of the members of the company wilI be held on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025 at 2 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means, in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India."
RIL AGM 2025: Dividend Record Date
The company announced Aug. 14 as the record date for determining the eligibility of members to receive a dividend for FY25.
Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM, the company informed the stock exchanges.
RIL AGM 2025: Cut-Off Date
The company announced Aug. 22 as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to vote on the resolutions set out in the AGM notice.
Remote e-voting facility is open from 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
In an exchange filing dated Aug. 7, the company said, “Only a person, whose name is recorded as on the cut-off date, in the register of members / register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or for participation at the AGM and voting through Insta Poll.”
RIL AGM 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch
You can watch the 48th AGM of Reliance Industries on the YouTube channel of NDTV Profit.
RIL Q1FY26 Results
Reliance Industries reported a 75.84% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 30,681 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 17,448 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 9.82% YoY to Rs 2,63,779 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,40,200 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenditure grew 4.46% to Rs 2,26,633 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,16,966 crore in Q1FY25.
RIL Dividend History
The company had announced a dividend of Rs 5.50 with an ex-date and record date of Aug. 14, 2025. Previously, it announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share with an ex-date and record date of Aug. 19, 2024.
Shares of Reliance Industries were trading 0.96% lower at Rs 1,399 apiece on the NSE at 11:35 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 stood at 24,822.15, down 0.58%.