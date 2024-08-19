Retail Sales Growth Rate In July Drops To Lowest Level Since Covid-19, Raising Stability Concerns

The findings come as India's retail inflation slowed to 3.5% in July, falling below the central bank’s target for the first time in nearly five years. This decline can be partly attributed to a high base effect. However, the journey towards disinflation is still being challenged by fluctuating food prices and escalating geopolitical tension.

Weak demand has forced retailers to shut stores, slow expansion plans and even unprofitable markets with several permanent and contractual employees losing jobs. They are now counting on the upcoming festival season to potentially turn around the prolonged trend of slow growth.

"The overall consumption environment has remained weak," Ashish Dikshit, managing director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., had told analysts during post-earnings call earlier this month.

"The apparel market, in particular, was further impacted by a subdued wedding season, prolonged heat wave, all of which have contributed to reduced consumer activities. We anticipate an improved demand environment during the upcoming wedding and festive seasons that will hold us in a much stronger position to capture the opportunity in the market," Dikshit said.

Demand remains subdued for several reasons, including fewer wedding dates, a long election season, and a strong heat wave, alongside high levels of cumulative inflation, according to Shoppers Stop CEO Kavindra Mishra.

However, he firmly believes that the festive season would experience decent growth, supported by the monsoon and robust growth in the gross domestic product.

"We are looking at a very strong festive campaign," Mishra said. "I'm confident that the second half, with large festive season and an increase in weddings —about 50 this time compared to just 14 in the first half of the fiscal year— should give us higher productivity and take us back to where we belong to."