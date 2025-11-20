Reliance Industries Stops Importing Russian Oil For Export-Only Refinery To Comply With Sanctions

Reliance Industries Ltd. has halted purchase of Russian oil for processing for its 'only-for-export' refinery from Nov. 20 onwards, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

RIL had been sourcing a major chunk of its crude oil from Russia, making it the largest Indian buyer of Russian oil. The crude imports were then processed and turned into fuel, such as petrol and diesel, at its Jamnagar oil refining complex.

Essentially, there are two refineries in the complex — one SEZ unit which exports oil to the European Union, the United States and other markets, and another older unit which supplies to the domestic market.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the European Union imposing elaborate sanctions to target Russia's energy revenues. The measures include restrictions on the import and sale of fuels produced from Russian crude oil.

Along the same lines, US had also slapped sanctions on two of Russia's biggest oil refineries — Lukoil and Rosneft — in order to weaken the country's revenues amid its war against Ukraine.