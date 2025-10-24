What The Latest US Sanctions On Russia Mean For India’s Oil Imports | Profit Explainer

Indian refiners are reportedly preparing to sharply curtail imports of Russian oil after the new US sanctions. This move could remove a major hurdle to a trade deal with the United States, the Reuters report added.

Reliance Industries, India’s top buyer of Russian crude, plans to reduce or halt imports, including under its large long-term deal with Rosneft. “Recalibration of Russian oil imports is ongoing and Reliance will be fully aligned to GOI (Government of India) guidelines,” a Reliance Industries spokesman told Reuters.

State-owned refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are reviewing their Russian oil trade documents to ensure no supply comes directly from Rosneft and Lukoil. A refinery source told Reuters, “There will be a massive cut.”

According to Ministry of Oil and Petroleum sources, Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMC)s procure Russian crude through intermediaries, not directly from the sanctioned firms. Also, the OMCs have not entered into fixed contracts with Rosneft or Lukoil. Moreover, India’s exposure to Russian oil has already declined in recent months, as refiners diversified their import baskets, they added. India's crude imports remain well diversified, ensuring ample supply from other geographies, the sources added.