RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time And Where To Watch

The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das met on August 6, to discuss the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the fiscal year 2024-25. MPC will make the necessary announcements during its press conference scheduled on Thursday, August 8.

This will be the first MPC meet after the Union Budget which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. Its also the current MPC's last meet before its term ends and new members are appointed. During the tenure of the current MPC, the 4% target has eluded the committee, but for justifiable reasons such as the ongoing volatility caused by vegetable prices currently.