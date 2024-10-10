Ratan Tata’s Startup Picks: A Look into His Top Investments

Ratan Tata, the Indian business leader who served as chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, passed away on Wednesday. He was 86.

While the patriarch was responsible for the expansion of India's biggest conglomerate, he also watered several startups when they weren't sector leaders, such as Urban Company, CashKaro, BlueStone, CarDekho and Tracxn.

Here's a look at some of his top investments that made it big.