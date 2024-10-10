Ratan Tata’s Startup Picks: A Look into His Top Investments

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRatan Tata’s Startup Picks: A Look into His Top Investments
Ratan Tata invested in women's wear label Kaaryah, diversified BPO services provider GrowTech, cancer care provider Karkinos Healthcare and dispatch aggregator Mailit, among others.

10 Oct 2024, 12:42 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Ratan Tata watered several startups when they weren't sector leaders, such as Urban Company, CashKaro, BlueStone, CarDekho and Tracxn. Ratan Tata Chairman Tata Trusts at the launch of the Animal Care Centre in Mumbai signing the painting by Vinod Morey. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Ratan Tata, the Indian business leader who served as chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, passed away on Wednesday. He was 86.

While the patriarch was responsible for the expansion of India's biggest conglomerate, he also watered several startups when they weren't sector leaders, such as Urban Company, CashKaro, BlueStone, CarDekho and Tracxn.

Here's a look at some of his top investments that made it big.

Apart from these, he has also invested in women's wear label Kaaryah, diversified BPO services provider GrowTech, cancer care provider Karkinos Healthcare and dispatch aggregator Mailit, among others.

